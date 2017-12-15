"Every Hindu man must brandish a sword," says Telangana BJP MLA, booked

The Karnataka police have booked Telangana BJP MLA T. Raja Singh Lodh for inciteful speech made during a rally in Yadgir district of Karnataka. The BJP leader who is infamous for hate speeches had asked Hindu men to brandish swords in the future during his address.

"In the near future, every Hindu youth will have to brandish a sword to fight terrorism. You can do nothing with one sword. We need more. If needed, people should be ready to kill for the sake of religion," Raja Singh, MLA from Ghoshamahal in Telangana is heard saying in a video. (For video team: time code: 2.45- 3.17)

Raja Singh was at the Hindu Virat Samavesha organised on December 12 in Yadgir District of Karnataka. Speaking about Muslim population, he urged Hindu youth to have five children for every child in a Muslim household.

According to Raja Singh's 2014 election affidavit, there are 19 cases registered against him. Several cases of hate speech are also registered against the man who attacked the Karnataka government over Tipu Jayanti celebrations during his December 12 speech.

After the video of his inflammatory speech went viral, the Yadgir police conducted a probe and registered a case against the MLA. Raja Singh has been booked under IPC sections 143/145/147/149/153A and Indian arms act for brandishing a sword during his speech.

OneIndia News