'Even when an animal dies…': Satya Pal Malik's dig at Centre over farm laws

New Delhi, Nov 07: Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday expressed displeasure over Central governments handling of farmers protest against the controversial agri laws.

"If I say something on farm issues, it will become a controversy. I wait for weeks for a call from Delhi. A Guv can't be removed but my 'well-wishers' wait for me to say something. The day I am told by Delhi people to leave, I will do so," Malik was auoted saying by ANI.

"600 people have died in this farm movement... Even when an animal dies, Delhi 'netas' express condolences, but they could not pass the proposal of 600 farmers in Lok Sabha...," Malik said at an event.

Satya Pal Malik has been vocally criticising the Centre for its policies for a few days now.

Hundreds of farmers are encamped at Delhi borders since November last year demanding that the government repeal the three agri laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They claim that these laws will leave them at the mercy of corporates. They are also demanding a new law to guarantee the minimum support price (MSP) for their crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of talks with farmers to break the deadlock, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer.

