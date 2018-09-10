  • search

ESIC Recruitment 2018 vacancies, how to apply, 7th Pay Commission pay scale

    New Delhi, Sep 10: The ESIC Recruitment 2018 is underway. Applications for over 500 posts have been called for by the Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

    The ESIC Recruitment 2018 for the posts of Superintendent, Social Security Officer and Manager Grade II has already started. The candidates applying for the ESIC Recruitment 2018 can visit official website. The last date to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2018 is October 5.

    "Any category of applicant who had applied against the advertisement dated 16.01.2014 and now become age barred due to change in crucial date are granted age relaxation to that extent and they will also be exempted from payment of application fee on furnishing the correct registration no. of previousapplication," the notification stated. Candidates can apply on esic.nic.in.

    How to apply for ESIC Recruitment 2018:

    • Go to esic.nic.in
    • Click on the option 'APPLY ONLINE FOR RECRUITMENT TO THE POST OF SSO-2018 IN ESIC'.
    • Register all the required details.
    • After registering all the details, click submit.5
    • Take a printout

    Note:

    While submitting the application form you will also be charged an amount. For general category, the candidates will be charged Rs 500. And for other categories like SC, ST, OBC and PWD, they will be charged Rs 250.

    ESIC Vacancies 2018: There are vacancies for 539 posts including Superintendent, Social Security Officer and Manager Grade II. Out of the total 539, there are 294 posts availabale for the unreserved category, 82 for SC, 22 for ST and 141 for OBC and also a few posts are reserved for persons with disability.

    ESIC 2018 Payscale/Salary

    As per the revised 7th Pay Commission report, entry salary or pay for Level- 7 of Pay Matrix (Civilian employees) will be Rs 44900. Also, the employees recruited will be elligible for House Rent Allowance (HRA), Transport Allowance, Dearness allowance (DA) and other allowances or benefits.

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 8:11 [IST]
