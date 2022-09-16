Cheetahs homecoming: This 'special bird' will bring back the big cat to the land of the tiger

Ready to roar again! Twitter celebrates Cheetah homecoming with hilarious memes, Check best ones here

Special flight with cheetahs to touch down at Gwalior, not Jaipur

Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

Explained: Why are the Cheetahs travelling to India from Namibia on an empty stomach

Epic memes for an epic return as the Cheetah gets set to takes its stride in India

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 16: On September 17 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the Cheetahs in the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 70 years after the magnificent beast went extinct in India. The day also happens to be the birthday of Prime Minister Modi.

The Cheetahs are being brought in from Namibia as part of a special agreement. During the entire transit the Cheetahs will not be given any food and this is to avoid any complications during the long journey.

Namaste Cheetah! First glimpse of Cheetahs set to arrive in India [WATCH]

Such long journey cause a nausea like feeling in animals.

There are some epic memes on the social media celebrating the return of the Cheetah.

Check them out.

India cannot wait to welcome back the fastest land animal !#CheetahIsBack pic.twitter.com/V4KcT60DfZ — ALL INDIA RADIO आकाशवाणी (@AkashvaniAIR) September 15, 2022

All set to bring back 🐆 to India!#CheetahIsBack pic.twitter.com/77U2NMZ3vM — Jitendra Lal (@Jitulaljamnagar) September 15, 2022

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:42 [IST]