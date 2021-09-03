Entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani demonstrates how Innovative ideas arrive from genuine observation

By Anuj Cariappa

Hitesh Thawani is an avant-garde entrepreneur who has turned the table of simple into classy. This 29-years-old is the facet of animal care and welfare whose enterprise masters in the animal spa and boutique services.

Hitesh Thawani started working at the age of 19 and tried his skills in many professions achieving great success and prestige. He has been a coach and has also assisted many projects in advertising such as the Chevrolet MENA region. But Thawani's life took a fling when he started uncovering ideas while observing his surroundings.

Hitesh was a pet parent and loved animals. It was when he and his brother aka his business noticed that they can open a spa for their loved ones, once while petting and massaging their flame.

One idea backed up with others and slowly their fresh notion turned itself into a big enterprise and trusted labels. Precious Paws- their spa brand is very famous for their 100℅ organic product range, their grooming vans, mobile vans, customer service, hotels and daycare, and many more.

Hitesh is proving to the world that Innovative ideas arrive from observing the genuine needs of society. Once Thawani found a customer complaining about the ailments that their pets are suffering from and the treatments are not reflecting any results. That is when Hitesh's thoughtful mind came into the endeavor and he along with his team conducted extensive research and lent expert help.

Launching therapy for pets such as Aromatherapy and Hydrotherapy that cures serious and prolonging skin conditions as well as arthritis of tame pets. This brought relief to many pet parents in the neighborhood.

Hence, entrepreneur Hitesh Thawani is once again boldly demonstrating that one can come up with innovative ideas if they understand, relate, and observe the community around with a commitment to make difference.