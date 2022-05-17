Engineer at Twitter says we are all commies as f***: Watch

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 17: Twitter reportedly does not believe in free speech and those working in the company hate Elon Musk's $44 billion bid to take control of the company, a man who is being described as a senior engineer with the social media giant said.

An American far-right activist group Project Veritas released a video allegedly showing a senior engineer at Twitter, Siri Murugesan admitting that the company has a very strong left-wing bias. The right wingers are openly censored, he says.

Caught on camera, Murugesan says that the office politics is so left-leaning that people working there have changed their original views to adjust to the prevailing atmosphere.

Engenheiro do Twitter, filmado sem saber pelo Project Veritas, afirmando o que todo mundo sabe: a direita é censurada na plataforma, a esquerda não é.



Também falou que seus colegas são extremistas de esquerda, e que a companhia opera seguindo uma lógica comunista. pic.twitter.com/zxp9bC49n0 — Leandro Ruschel 🇧🇷🇺🇸🇮🇹🇩🇪 (@leandroruschel) May 17, 2022

A lot has changed since Musk began the takeover process in April. Many employees are worried for their jobs and his companies run differently in contrast two Twitter's socialist workplace.

He is a capitalist and were weren't really operating as capitalists, more like very socialist. Like we are all commies as f***, he is heard saying. He also said said that the company's operating procedures were extremely lax and essentially like everyone gets to do whatever they want.

He added that many staffers had openly tried to thwart the use take-over and many even revolted against it. After Musk made the announcement on Twitter, many employees revolted and they warned of the exodus of staff.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 12:35 [IST]