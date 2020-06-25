  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

    By
    |

    New Delhi, June 25: An encounter has broken out between the security forces and terrorists in north Kashmir's Sopore.

    Encounter breaks out in north Kashmir’s Sopore

    The Army and the Central Reserve Police Force personnel launched a cordon and search operation, following specific inputs from the Jammu and Kashmir police regarding the presence of terrorists.

    CRPF jawan martyred, 2 terrorists gunned down in Pulwama encounter

    The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire. The exchange of fire is still on. It is not clear as yet as to how many terrorists are present.

    More ENCOUNTER News

    Read more about:

    encounter security forces terrorists jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, June 25, 2020, 8:01 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 25, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue