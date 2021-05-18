YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Cyclone Tauktae
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal dies of COVID-19

    By
    |

    New Delhi, May 18: Padma Shri awardee and eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal has died of COVID-19, a statement posted on his Twitter handle said.

    Aggarwal (62), who was the former national president of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), was admitted to the AIIMS here and was on ventilator support since last week.

    Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal
    Eminent cardiologist Dr KK Aggarwal

    According to the statement, he passed away at 11.30 pm on Monday after a 'lengthy battle with COVID-19'.

    'Even during the pandemic, he made constant efforts to educate the masses and was able to reach out to 100 million people through numerous videos and educational programmes and saved countless lives. He wanted his life to be celebrated and not mourned,' the statement said.

    More CORONAVIRUS News  

    Read more about:

    coronavirus

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X