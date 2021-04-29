Elections exit polls 2021: BJP likely to retain Assam, TMC to return to power in Bengal

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 29: The exit polls are just a pre-cursor of what is actually to come. While the counting in the four states and one Union Territory is set to take place on May 2, the exit polls have predicted a win for the LDF in Kerala, the BJP increasing its numbers in West Bengal and the BJP retaining Assam.

For West Bengal, the ETG Research has predicted 164 for the Congress, 105 for the BJP and 10 for Congress-Left alliance.

ABP C-Voter predicted 152 for the TMC, 112 for BJP and 10 for the Left Congress alliance. CNN-News18 said that the TMC will end up with 162, whole the BJP and Congress-Left are likely to bag 15.

Republic TV-CNX in its exit poll predicted 128 for the TMC, 138 for BJP and 11 for the Congress-Left alliance.

In Assam, the India-Today Axis My India exit poll said that the BJP will end up with 75 while the Congress and others would bag 40 and 1 respectively.

The ABP-CVoter exit polls for Assam said that the NDA would bag 58-71, Congress alliance 53-66, while the others would end up with 0-5.

P-MARQ said that the BJP alliance would get 62-70, while the Congress alliance will bag 56-64 and the others 4-50 seats.

The Republic TV-CNX exit poll projected 74-84 for the BJP alliance and 4-5- for Congress and its allies.

Others would end up with 0-4 the exit poll also said.

The India Today- Axis My India exit polls predicts that the LDF led by Pinarayi Vijayan will retain power comfortably.

The exit poll said that the LDF will bag 104-120 seats. The UDF on the other hand which the Congress is part of will bag 2036 seats. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is an MP from Wayanad, Kerala.

The Republic-CNX exit poll said that the LDF would bag 72-80 seats, while the UDF will end up with 58-64. The NDA on the other hand will bag 1-5 seats, the exit poll also said.

In the case of Tamil Nadu, the AIADMK alliance is expected to win 58 to 68 according to Republic TV-CNX. The exit poll said that the DMK would win 16-170 while the AMMK alliance will end up with 4 to 6.

P-Marq said in its exit poll for Tamil Nadu that the AIADMK alliance will end up with 40-65 while the DMK alliance will bag 165-190, while the AMMK alliance will end up with 1-3 seats.