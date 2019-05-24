Election Results 2019: BJP wins 303 seats, Congress settles for 52, as per EC

New Delhi, May 24: The Election Commission (EC) on Friday officially declared that the BJP has secured 303 seats in the poll. Decimating the opposition, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) bagged 354 seats in the 17th Lok Sabha, whereas the Congress only won 52 seats.

Sealing its phenomenal electoral victory with a 300-plus win, the BJP on Friday began discussing the process of government formation while the Congress dealt with the fallout of defeat with a spate of resignations from its top state leaders.

The massive counting exercise began on Thursday morning with early trends establishing the BJP's conclusive lead, making it evident that Modi's message, packaging muscular nationalism, security and Hindu pride, had worked wonders.

With the BJP riding a Modi wave that took it past its 2014 tally of 282, the opposition was left way behind with the Congress winning only 52 seats, two less than it needs for a Leader of Opposition post in the lower house and marginally more than the 44 it got in the last general elections. Regional parties followed the Congress in the electoral table.

The DMK with 23 wins, the Trinamool Congress and the YSRCP with 22 each, the Shiv Sena with 18 and the Janata Dal-United with 16 made their presence felt in an election that took on overtones of a presidential contest with the domination of Modi.

The other regional parties, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, did not fare well. The BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 seats in the state, demolishing the challenge posed by the SP-BSP alliance.

The Samajwadi Party won five seats and its alliance partner Bahujan Samaj Party bagged 10. Left parties CPI and CPI-M were left with five seats -- three for the CPI-M and two for the CPI. This is about half their tally of 10 in 2014.

As the debacle led to murmurs about accountability and questions on Rahul Gandhi continuing as Congress president, reports came in of the party's Uttar Pradesh chief Raj Babbar, Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik and Karnataka unit's H K Patil sending in their resignations claiming moral responsibility.

While Congress bagged only one Lok Sabha seat and nine assembly seats in Odisha, Patnaik also faced defeat in the assembly polls. The BJP made huge strides in the coastal state, getting eight of 21 seats with the ruling BJD getting 12 and the Congress one.

In 2014, the BJD got 20 and the BJP just one. The saffron sweep was reported from other parts of the country as well with the BJP winning 61 of the 65 seats in the Hindi heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan that the Congress won in assembly elections just five months ago.

A day after his win, a jubilant Modi visited party veterans Murli Manohar Joshi and L K Advani to seek their blessings. "Called on respected Advani Ji.

Such was the force of the BJP wave that even Rahul Gandhi lost in his bastion of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh to Smriti Irani, but in consolation prize won the Wayanad seat in Kerala.

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda also bit the dust when he lost the Tumkur seat in Karnataka where the BJP bagged 25 of the 28 seats.

After Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi, Modi is the third prime minister of the country and the first non-Congress one who has been able to retain power for a second term with full majority.

The voting was staggered in seven phases between April 11 and May 19 in which around 67 per cent of the nearly 900 million eligible people exercised their franchise to elect 542 members of the Lok Sabha from a total of 8,049 contestants. Counting was delayed because, for the first time in Lok Sabha polls, the EC tallied vote count on Electronic Voting Machines with voter verified paper audit trail slips in five polling stations in each assembly segment of a parliamentary constituency.

