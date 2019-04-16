Election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha seat cancelled after huge cash haul

  • search
    Chennai, Apr 16: President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted the Election Commission's recommendation to cancel the election in Tamil Nadu's Vellore over excess use of money power.

    With president's nod, Vellore is the first Lok Sabha seat to have had its elections countermanded over abuse of money power.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The decision to cancel polling in Vellore came after a large sum of cash was allegedly seized from the DMK candidate's office a few days ago.

    The district police had filed a complaint against DMK candidate Kathir Anand as well as two party functionaries on the basis of a report from the Income Tax department on April 10.

    Vellore is scheduled to go to polls with the rest of Tamil Nadu on April 18. It is unclear whether the two Assembly seats, Ambur and Gudiyattam, under the Vellore LS seat, facing bypolls will also be countermanded or go as planned on Thursday.

