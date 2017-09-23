Election Commission to review poll preparedness in Himachal Pradesh from Sunday

Shimla/New Delhi, Sep 23: Chief Election Commissioner A K Joti and fellow commissioners will be in Himachal Pradesh for two days from Sunday to review the poll preparedness in the state.

With the term of the 68-member Assembly coming to an end on January 7, 2018, elections could be held sometime in November as most parts of the hill state are covered under snow in December.

Joti, and fellow commissioners O P Rawat and Sunil Arora will meet top officials, political party representatives and other stakeholders during their two-day stay in Shimla, an official said in New Delhi today.

The commission team will hold a series of meetings with district election officers, superintendents of police, nodal officers and senior officials of the state, Chief Electoral Officer Pushpender Rajput said in Shimla.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sandeep Saxena will hold a meeting with deputy commissioners and SPs tomorrow morning and with nodal officers in the afternoon, he said.

Nodal officers of various departments will give presentations on election preparedness before the commission in the evening followed by a meeting with representatives of political parties, Rajput said.

