Election Commission of India bans Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for 24 hours

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Apr 12: In a recent development, the Election Commission of India has imposed a 24-hour ban on West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee from campaigning for violation of provisions of Model Code of Conduct and sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

The poll panel had earlier issued notices to Mamata Banerjee for violating the model code of conduct. Mamata had allegedly urged the Muslim community to vote for the TMC at a public meeting in Tarakeshwar. At another rally, she had accused central forces of intimidating voters and asked the crowd to gherao central security forces.

Addressing a poll rally in Hooghly on April 3, Mamata Banerjee had said, "I am requesting my minority brothers and sisters with folded hands don't divide the minority votes after listening to the devil (shaitaan) person who had taken money from the BJP." "Who gave so much power to them that the central police are threatening the women without allowing them to cast their votes? I saw the same thing in 2019, I saw the same thing in 2016," she had said while addressing a rally on March 28.

In an order, the ECI said, "The commission condemns such statements portent with serious law and order problems across the state(s) and sternly warns Mamata Banerjee and advises her to desis from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force. The Commission also imposes a ban of 24 hours on Mamata Banerjee campaigning in any manner from 8 PM of April 12 till 8 PM of April 13."