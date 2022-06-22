Eknath Shinde is legislative party head: 34 Shiv Sena MLAs write to Governor

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai, Jun 22: As Maharashtra political scenario heats up, the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs have passed a resolution appointing Eknath Shinde as the leader of the Shiv Sena Legislature party.

The resolution, which was signed by 34 MLAs, of which 4 are independent MLAs, was sent to Governor, Deputy Speaker, and Secretary of legislative assembly after a meeting claiming to be the notified members of Mahrashtra Legislative assembly as members of Shiv Sena Legislature party.

"Corruption by then Home Minister Anil Deshmukh (who is in Jail), and sitting Minority Minister Nawab Malik (who is also in jail for involvement with Underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim)," India Today reported quoting the letter.

"Apart from the above reasons, our party cadre faced tremendous harassment and distress on political as well as personal grounds from the Opposition Ideological Parties, who are now a part of the Government and were using their office and power to undermine the base and foundation of the our Shiv Sena cadre," the report said.

"There has been a compromise on the principles of our party Shiv Sena. For Last two and half years, the our party and its leadership have compromised party principles by aligning with the contrasting ideologies for the sake of achieving power in the State of Maharashtra. The ideology of our party's leader Late Balasaheb Thackray was to give clean and honest Government to the People of Maharashtra and also without compromising on the principle of Hindutva, which was defeated at the first day itself by aligning with the opposing ideologies," the rebel MLAs' letter stated.