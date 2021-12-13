Amit Shah kicks off poll campaign in Uttarakhand, accuses Congress of doing “appeasement politics”

Eight-time Uttarakhand MLA Harbans Kapoor passes away; PM Modi mourns the death

New Delhi, Dec 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday mourned the death of the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harbans Kapoor. The veteran leader was aged 75 old.

"Saddened by the passing away of our senior party colleague from Uttarakhand, Harbans Kapoor. A veteran legislator and administrator, he will be remembered for his contributions to public service and social welfare. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," the Prime Minister tweeted. The eight-time MLA and ex Speaker of Uttarakhan passed away in Dehradun on Sunday.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami paid a visit to the leader's to express his grief to his family members.

He consoled the bereaved family and prayed to God for the peace of the departed soul. "Harbans Kapoor was always vocal for the development of his constituency while imbibing political values. Winning the assembly elections eight consecutive times proves his popularity," the Chief Minister told ANI.

The Chief Minister had wished to give patience to his family, supporters and well-wishers in this hour of grief.

Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Survey

According to the latest ABP-CVoter survey, the BJP is facing stiff competition from Congress, this time. The saffron party, which garnered 57 seats in the 2017 state polls, is projected to bag somewhere between 33 to 39 seats with 39.8 per cent votes.

Whereas Congress, which was reduced to 11 seats, is predicted to win 29-35 seats with a vote share of 35.7 per cent votes. Notably, 33.5 per cent of people preferred former Chief Minister Harish Rawat for the next CM post as against current Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with 26.6 per cent votes.

