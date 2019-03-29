  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Eight Iranian heroin smugglers sent to ATS custody

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Ahmedabad, Mar 29: A court in Porbandar in Gujarat remanded eight of the nine Iranian nationals, held from a boat in mid-sea while carrying 100 kg of heroin, in a fourteen-day police custody.

    The ninth accused was hospitalised, so the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) did not seek his remand.

    Eight Iranian heroin smugglers sent to ATS custody
    Representational Image

    The ATS told chief judicial magistrate C R Patel that it needed to interrogate the accused to find out if they were part of any terrorist group or the international drug mafia.

    Crackdown on drugs: Vietnam arrests Chinese man with 300 kg of heroin

    It also wanted to probe the source of the consignment, estimated to be worth a whopping Rs 500 crore, seized from the boat.

    The crew members were also needed to be interrogated so that two other accused in the case, Mohammad from Delhi and Badruddin Sheikh from Mumbai, could be apprehended, the ATS told the court.

    The nine men were arrested on Wednesday in a joint operation by the ATS, Coast Guard and Marine Task Force when they tried to set the vessel afire and destroy the drugs.

    As per the ATS, the Iranian boat was loaded off the Gwadar port in Pakistan.

    Preliminary questioning revealed that a Pakistani national named Hamid Malek had dispatched the consignment.

    More ATS News

    Read more about:

    ats heroin custody

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue