Eid celebrations marred by violence in Anantnag, ISIS flags raised in Srinagar

Wreath laying ceremony of Constable Fayaz Ahmed Shah Constable

A wreath laying ceremony was held at District Police Lines Kulgam to pay homage to the police personnel Fayaz Ahmad Shah son of Abdul Rehman Shah resident of Zazripora, Kulgam who was martyred by terrorists in Kulgam this morning

J&K BJP pay tribute to BJP worker Shabir Ahmad Bhat

Members of Jammu and Kashmir BJP pay tribute to BJP worker Shabir Ahmad Bhat, who was shot dead by terrorists at his home in Pulwama's Rakh-e-litter.

Terrorists around mid-night barged into the residence of a BJP activist Shabir Ahmad Bhat (26) in Pulwama's Rakh-e-Litter area and abducted him. His bullet-riddled body was recovered this morning. Shabir was the constituency president of the BJP.

He is the third BJP activist to be killed by terrorists in Kashmir. Bhat was under the protection of police and had come home in Pulwama to celebrate Eid.

Stone pelting reported

The celebrations of Eid-Al-Adha was marred by violence in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar city when stone-pelters came out on the streets and waved flags of Pakistan and dreaded terrorist group Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). In a bid to disrupt peace, the demonstrators chanted slogans and clashed with police personnel on duty in Srinagar's Eidgah area, soon after Eid prayers. They also pelted stones on security personnel, who were trying to disperse them.