EducationUSA Bangalore’s Undergraduate Virtual Showcase on July 23

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 16: Yashna Trust-EducationUSA Bangalore's Undergraduate Virtual Showcase on Friday, July 23 is a unique opportunity for students to interact directly with eight U.S. university representatives and chat with EducationUSA advisers to understand the wide spectrum of educational opportunities available in the United States, all from the safety and comfort of their home.

The U.S. institutions participating in the Showcase are University of Rochester, Indiana University - Purdue University Indianapolis, Grinnell College, Michigan State University, University of Wisconsin - Madison, Swarthmore College, University of Washington, Seattle, and Florida Institute of Technology.

Participating in this event will help students and their parents to gather valuable information about academic programs, campus life, financial aid options, application procedures, and safety precautions at U.S. universities in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

U.S. Consulate General Chennai's Public Affairs Officer Anne Lee Seshadri notes, "Undergraduate opportunities at United States' universities are unparalleled in the world. International students can enjoy flexible curricula, small class sizes, unique research opportunities, beautiful, state-of-the-art facilities, and diverse student bodies. We welcome you to this event to learn more."

For high school students seeking bachelor's degree programs in the United States, please reserve your free spot at https://www.oneindia.com/UG21Oth. The event will not be recorded and hence viewers cannot access it later.

For more information on the showcase or higher education in the United States, please contact 98800-41115 (on Whatsapp) or email at edusa@yashnatrust.org.

About EducationUSA and Yashna Trust

EducationUSA (https://educationusa.state.gov/) is a U.S. Department of State network of over 425 international student advising centers in more than 170 countries. The network promotes U.S. higher education to students around the world by providing accurate, comprehensive, and current information about opportunities to study at accredited postsecondary institutions in the United States.

Yashna Trust - EducationUSA Bangalore (https://www.yashnatrust.org/) is the only official U.S. Department of State supported Education Advising Center in Karnataka, India.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 19:02 [IST]