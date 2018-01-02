ED summons Karti Chidambaram for questioning on January 11

Karti Chidambaram has been summoned for questioning by the Enforcement Directorate on January 11 in connection with the INX media case, said reports.

In connection with its probe in the Aircel-Maxis case, the ED had on December 1 conducted raids in Chennai and Kolkata, including at the premises of a relative of former finance minister P Chidambaram.

Karti, who is the son of former finance minister P Chidambaram, had on December 8 moved the Supreme Court challenging the fresh summons issued against him by the Enforcement Directorate. The ED issued the summons to him under the Provision of Money Laundering Act in connection with the Aircel Maxis case.

The court has posted the matter for the first week of January while directing him to serve copies of his petition on the respondents.

It may be recalled that Karti had earlier moved the Supreme Court challenging the lookout circular issued against him. He had said that he had to travel to the UK and as a result of the circular he was unable to do so. The court, however, permitted him to travel abroad subject to several conditions.

