YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED summons actor Yami Gautam for questioning in FEMA case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, July 02: Actor Yami Gautam has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a case related to alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said on Friday.

    ED summons actor Yami Gautam for questioning in FEMA case

    They said the 32-year-old actor has been asked to appear before the central probe agency next week in Mumbai.

    She has been summoned earlier too but she could not depose, the sources said.

    The case, they said, pertains to transactions of about Rs 1.5 crore deposited in a bank account.

    The investigation is being done under the civil proceedings of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

    Gautam has worked in a number of Hindi films apart from a few made in Tamil and Telugu.

    Last month, she got married to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Friday, July 2, 2021, 13:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X