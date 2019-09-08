ED set to question Chidambaram in Air India case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 08: There is more trouble for former union minister, P Chidambaram as the Enforcement Directorate is likely to question in connection with the Air India case.

The ED is looking into a money laundering case related to the losses suffered by Air India.

Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody in connection with the INX Media case will also be examined in the Air India case, officials familiar with the development tell OneIndia. The ED would however have to seek permission of the competent court before it proceeds any further.

By keeping Tamil Nadu guards away, how Tihar authorities are creating language barrier for Chidambarm

Chidambaram had been summoned by the ED in connection with this case. He however could not be examined as he was arrested in the INX Media case. The ED which is yet to examine him in the INX Media case, would now go before the trial court to seek permission to question in connection with the aviation scam.

The Air India case pertains to the purchase of 48 aircraft from Airbus and 68 from Boeing from Rs 70,000 crore in 2007.