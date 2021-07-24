ED set to file case against Raj Kundra for 'financial irregularities'

YouTube
    New Delhi, July 24: The Enforcement Directorate likely to file a case against Raj Kundra under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and the Foreign Exchange Management Act as the case involving him and an alleged porn racket also concerns financial irregularities.

    Kundra, 45, was arrested by the crime branch on Monday night in a case, which it said, related to alleged creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

    According to the police, there were several WhatsApp chats that revealed that Kundra was involved in the financial dealings of an app and its contents.

    The police also said three women have come forward with complaints in the case, saying they were "forced to act in pornographic movies".

    The accused persons took advantage of struggling models, actors and other workers and made them work in these movies, the police added.

    Kundra was taken into custody on Monday night by the city police''s crime branch after being booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

    raj kundra shilpa shetty

    Story first published: Saturday, July 24, 2021, 21:24 [IST]
    X