YouTube
  • search
Trending Sri Lanka Crisis Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    ED seizes Rs 17.34 cr assets of Mangaluru resident under FEMA

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 13: The Enforcement Directorate has seized assets worth Rs 17.34 crore of a Karnataka resident, who allegedly acquired property abroad and made overseas transactions in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act.

    The federal agency said in a statement that two houses and an industrial plot of Mangaluru resident K Mohammed Haris have been seized.

    ED seizes Rs 17.34 cr assets of Mangaluru resident under FEMA
    Representational Image

    Haris, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged, "acquired" a flat in Ajman UAE, held foreign bank accounts and investments and shareholdings in a foreign business entity in UAE valued at AED 92,69,025.78 (equivalent to Rs 17,34,80,746), in violation of section 4 of FEMA, 1999."

    According to section 37A of the Act, if any foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, situated outside India, is suspected to have been held in contravention of this law, then the ED is empowered to seize value equivalent within India, of such foreign exchange, foreign security or immovable property, it said.

    The total market value of the seized Indian assets is Rs 17.34 crore, it said.

    Comments

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News  

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 10:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X