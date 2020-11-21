YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ED registers case under PMLA in TRP manipulation case

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 21: The Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in connection with the Television Rating Points (TRP) case.

    The ED's case is based on the Mumbai police's FIR that is being probed by a special investigation team (SIT). The SIT had alleged that Republic TV's distribution head had paid Rs 15 lakh per month for seven months to a fixer to boost the viewership of the channel.

    ED registers case under PMLA in TRP manipulation case
    Representational Image

    The SIT had suspected that some hawala transactions had taken place between the executives of some channels and vendors to boost the viewership of their channels illegally.

    CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

    The ED would look into these suspicious financial transactions.

    It may be recalled that the CBI too had registered a case on a TRP racket in Uttar Pradesh.

    ED officials confirmed to OneIndia that an ECIR has been registered and the probe has begun. The ED probe would cover all the channels named in the FIR. The senior executives of the channel would be summoned for questioning by the ED. The probe would be carried out under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

    More ENFORCEMENT DIRECTORATE News

    Read more about:

    enforcement directorate money laundering case

    Story first published: Saturday, November 21, 2020, 8:53 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 21, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X