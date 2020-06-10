  • search
    Jewels worth Rs 1,350 cr brought back from Nirav Modi, Choksi's firms in Hong Kong

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Jun 10: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday brought back over 2,300 kg of polished diamonds and pearls worth Rs 1,350 crore of firms belonging to Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi from Hong Kong, officials said.

    ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr worth polished diamonds, pearls of Nirav Modi, Choksi firms from HK

    Out of the 108 consignments that landed at Mumbai, 32 belong to overseas entities "controlled" by Modi while the rest are of Mehul Choksi firms.

    Both the businessmen are being probed by the ED under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with an over USD 2 billion alleged bank fraud at a PNB branch in Mumbai.

    The valuables include polished diamonds, pearls and silver jewellery, and is worth Rs 1,350 crore.

    The ED completed "all legal formalities" with authorities in Hong Kong to bring back these valuables, the agency said. These will formally seized under the PMLA now, it said.

