Economy now gathering pace: PM Modi at CII event

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the Indian economy is gaining pace.

"All friends and organisations in Industry are a major part of India's growth story. With efforts of all of you, India's economy is picking up pace once again. There is rarely a day when a CEO doesn't issue a statement or there's not a report on new opportunities," said PM at CII Annual Session'21.

Story first published: Wednesday, August 11, 2021, 17:09 [IST]