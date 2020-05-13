Economy, economy, economy, the only focus ahead

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, May 13: The government is signalling a change in strategy and as part of this, the daily health ministry briefings on COVID-19 would be suspended until Sunday.

The government would instead issue health bulletins and the key focus would be on reviving the economy.

Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Tuesday during his address to the nation announced a Rs 20 lakh crore package and also said that the country has to become self-reliant now.

Top government sources told OneIndia that the push now would be on the economic front. The announcements made by PM Modi would help the nation in moving forward. We would be a more self-reliant nation, the officer cited above said.

The details with regard to the financial package would be announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. The announcement would happen by the end of this week, the source also added. The key focus of the package would be local manufacturing, the source also said. This would increase both the quality and efficiency of the Indian brand, the officer further noted.

PM Modi in his address stressed on self-reliance and also the Make in India campaign. He also said that Indians must go for products that are Indian rather than those produced abroad. He also said that self-reliance will prepare the country for the tough competition ahead. It is important that the nation wins this and stays ahead of the competition, the PM also said.