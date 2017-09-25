Economic slow down, mission Kashmir on BJP’s menu at National Executive

The National Executive meeting of the BJP is being held in New Delhi. The meeting will have several brain storming sessions and the performance of the government would be reviewed.

The BJP which is getting ready for a couple of electoral battles, including the one in 2019 will chalk out a road map. Various issues which would include, economic slowdown, the impact of GST, demonetisation would be discussed.

The government has been severely criticised and critics have called these decisions as mis-adventures. During the meeting, the BJP big-wigs would look and find ways on justifying these decisions. The main stand that the party is expected to take is that most of these decisions were aimed at wiping out black money and curbing corruption.

The party's top brass would also tell the leaders to highlight issues such as the battle in Kashmir where the Indian Army has managed to gun down several terrorists. In focus would also be some schemes of the government which are said to be pro-poor.

OneIndia News