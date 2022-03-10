Poll results: Over 50,000 officials deployed for counting of votes in five states

EC steps up measures to ensure fool-proof counting of votes

New Delhi, Mar 10: The Election Commission of India has implemented a three layer security today ahead of the counting of votes for the 5 state assemblies-Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand.

The focus would be heavy on Uttar Pradesh where the Samajwadi Party has alleged that EVMs had been stolen. The Election Commission has appointed Delhi and Bihar chief electoral officers to oversee the affairs at Meerut and Varanasi respectively.

Senior deputy election commissioner Chandra Bhushan said that a total of 671 counting observers, 130 police observers, and 10 special observers will be on ground to ensure the smooth counting process across the country.

"Elaborate and foolproof arrangements have been made across the counting centres. All strong rooms, where polled EVMs are kept, are under three-layered security with inner cordon manned by central armed forces. Concerned candidates have been watching the strong room arrangements through CCTV coverage of 24x7," Bhushan also said.

He also said that after each round of counting tabulation of results in a prescribed format will be done.

This will be signed by returning officers and the observer and a copy will be shared with the candidates.

After the announcement of the round-wise result, counting of the next round will be taken up as per extant instructions.

Story first published: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 6:34 [IST]