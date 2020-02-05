EC slaps new 24-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Parvesh Verma for calling Kejriwal terrorist

  • search
    New Delhi, Feb 05: The Election Commission on Wednesday barred BJP MP Parvesh Verma for his fresh remarks against Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Arvind Kejriwal during a TV debate. Campaigning for Delhi Assembly Elections due on February 8 will end at 5 pm on Thursday.

    Last week the poll panel had banned him from campaigning in the Delhi elections for 96 hours.

    Addressing a rally in Delhi on January 29, BJP leader Parvesh Verma compared the Delhi CM to a terrorist and said, "In Delhi, many 'natwarlals' and terrorists like Kejriwal are hiding. I don't understand if we should fight with terrorists in Kashmir or with terrorist Kejriwal in Delhi."

