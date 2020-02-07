EC sends notice to Kejriwal for posting Hindu-Muslim video on Twitter, targeting opposition

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Feb 07: The Election Commission on Friday has sent a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a video tweet on 'Hindu-Muslim' to target the opposition, saying prima facie it has the potential of disturbing communal harmony.

The tweet was posted on February 3.

Kejriwal has been asked to respond to the notice before 5.00 pm on Saturday, the day of polling in Delhi.

The video purportedly shows that other parties and media are allegedly talking of "Hindu-Muslim", "CAA" and "mandir-masjid", but Kejriwal was talking of development, schools and women safety.

Voting for the Delhi Assembly election will start at 8am tommorrow.