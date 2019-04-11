EC seeks report as saffron coloured Namo food packets found at polling booth in Noida

India

New Delhi, Apr 11:

By Anuj Cariappa

New Delhi, Apr 11: The Election Commission (EC)has sought a report after saffron coloured Namo food packets were given to voters in a polling booth at the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

The Chief Electoral Officer has asked for the report to check whether it violates the model code of conduct. The SSP however said that there is some misinformation being spread that some policemen have been given the food packets. The food packets were procured from some local shop and not from any political party, the SSP added.

The District Magistrate quoted by News 18 said that it was not a big issue. "Will officials have food or not? Possibly the name of the shop was written over it. No other intention should be read into it," said the DM.

The report also said that it found that the Namo Foods shop said that they did not supply any packets.