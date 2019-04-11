  • search
For Noida Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EC seeks report as saffron coloured Namo food packets found at polling booth in Noida

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 11: The Election Commission (EC)has sought a report after saffron coloured Namo food packets were given to voters in a polling booth at the Gautam Buddh Nagar constituency.

    EC seeks report as saffron coloured Namo food packets found at polling booth in Noida
    Image courtesy: Twitter

    The Chief Electoral Officer has asked for the report to check whether it violates the model code of conduct. The SSP however said that there is some misinformation being spread that some policemen have been given the food packets. The food packets were procured from some local shop and not from any political party, the SSP added.

    Anonymity attached to electoral bonds, a grave concern

    The District Magistrate quoted by News 18 said that it was not a big issue. "Will officials have food or not? Possibly the name of the shop was written over it. No other intention should be read into it," said the DM.

    The report also said that it found that the Namo Foods shop said that they did not supply any packets.

    More NOIDA News

    Read more about:

    election commission noida voters lok sabha elections 2019

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue