    EC imposes Section 144 of CrPC in all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Apr 5: Describing all 31 West Bengal assembly constituencies where polls will be held on Tuesday as ''sensitive'', the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC, an official said.

    The order prohibits public gatherings in the constituencies spread over parts of three districts on Tuesday when the third phase of elections will be held.

    "A decision was taken to impose Section 144 of CrPC in all the 16 assembly constituencies in South 24 Parganas (Part II), seven seats in Howrah (Part I) and eight seats in Hooghly (Part 1) where polling will be held tomorrow," the official said.

    The polling will be held between 7 am to 6.30 pm in 10,871 polling stations in the 31 assembly constituencies.

    A total 78,52,425 voters in the three districts are eligible to cast votes to decide the fate of 205 candidates in Tuesday''s polling.

    election commission West Bengal Assembly elections 2021

    Story first published: Monday, April 5, 2021, 20:23 [IST]
    X