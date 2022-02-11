YouTube
    EC bans conducting and publishing exit polls from Feb 10 to March 7

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 11: Election Commission has imposed a ban on exit polls beginning from 7:00 AM yesterday till 6:30 PM on 7th of next month in view of Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The Election Commission issued the notification in this regard last month.

    It said that during this period conducting any exit poll and publishing or publicizing by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with these General Elections shall be prohibited.

    It further clarified that displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for conclusion of poll in the respective polling areas.

    Story first published: Friday, February 11, 2022, 10:47 [IST]
