  • search

3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt In Delhi NCR

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Your Evening Brief
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    New Delhi, Sep 9: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday following a Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district, the Indian Meteorological Department said. 

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A medium-intensity earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district and its tremors were also felt in the national capital, the National Centre For Seismology said.

    The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said. It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

    Meanwhile, Delhiites and nearby areas took to Twitter to report about the tremors.

    Read more about:

    new delhi newdelhi earthquake

    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue