3.8 magnitude earthquake hits Haryana, tremors felt In Delhi NCR

New Delhi, Sep 9: Mild tremors were felt in Delhi and the National Capital Region on Sunday following a Magnitude 3.8 earthquake hit Haryana's Jhajjar district, the Indian Meteorological Department said.

The quake occurred at 4.37 pm at a depth of 10 km and had a magnitude of 3.8, it said. It occurred in Jhajjar district and the tremors were also felt in the national capital, the NCS added.

Meanwhile, Delhiites and nearby areas took to Twitter to report about the tremors.

Earthquake shockwaves were felt in New Delhi today now😐. ... — Aman (@Amansain8375) September 9, 2018

Earthquake in New Delhi? 🤔



I think I felt the tremors. — Spark (@wordsbrewery) September 9, 2018