YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

    By
    |

    Srinagar, Jun 28: An earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hit Ladakh on Monday, but there were no reports of any damage, officials said. The quake struck at 6:10 am in Leh area of the Union Territory, the officials said.

    Earthquake of magnitude 4.6 hits Ladakh

    They said its epicenter was at a latitude of 34.49 degrees north and longitude of 78.43 degrees east at a depth of 18 km.

    There have been no reports of any loss of life or damage to any property so far due to the tremors, the officials said.

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake ladakh

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X