YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Budget 2022-23
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Earthquake jolts North India; Tremors felt in Kashmir, Noida

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Feb 05: Tremors were felt in multiple parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other parts of NCR. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

    Representational Image

    "An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The depth of the earthquake was 181 km," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology.

    The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

    The quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

    The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

    "I thought my head is spinning and started to shut my eyes when suddenly I looked at the fan and realised it's an earthquake. Strong tremors felt for about 25-30 seconds in Noida," posted a twitter user.

    More EARTHQUAKE News  

    Read more about:

    earthquake

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X