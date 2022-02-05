Earthquake jolts North India; Tremors felt in Kashmir, Noida

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 05: Tremors were felt in multiple parts of India including Jammu and Kashmir, Noida, and other parts of NCR. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property.

"An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 occurred at 9:45 am at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region. The depth of the earthquake was 181 km," tweeted the National Centre for Seismology.



The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at 9.45 am, was at the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border. Strong tremors were felt in Jammu and Kashmir.

The quake hit at latitude 36.34 degrees north and longitude 71.05 degrees east at a depth of 181 km.

The tremors caused panic among people who rushed out of their homes.

"I thought my head is spinning and started to shut my eyes when suddenly I looked at the fan and realised it's an earthquake. Strong tremors felt for about 25-30 seconds in Noida," posted a twitter user.

That was a very strong earthquake.



7.3 on the Richter Scale, 189 KM WSW of Islamabad, Pakistan as per National Center for Seismology. #Earthquake — Junaid Azim Mattu (@Junaid_Mattu) February 5, 2022

A very heavy earthquake has occurred. be alert #earthquake pic.twitter.com/AtYdlS0xcU — Indian सैनिक (@Soldiers4Indian) February 5, 2022