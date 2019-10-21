  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Early Diwali for BJP as all exit polls suggests clean sweep in Maharashtra, Haryana

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Oct 21: All exit polls have predicted a sweep for the BJP in both the states of Maharashtra and Haryana, where polling concluded a while ago

    In Maharashtra the majority mark is 145 and the Times Now exit poll has predicted 230 for the BJP-Shiv Sena. The Congress-NCP would get 48 the exit poll says. For the others, it is 10 seats.

    Early Diwali for BJP as all exit polls suggests clean sweep in Maharashtra, Haryana

    The TV9Marathi exit poll gives the BJP-Sena, 197 and the Congress-NCP, 75. The others would end up with 16, it also says.

    Exit poll 2019: BJP-Shiv Sena to win win 243 seats in Maharashtra, predicts CNN-News18-Ipsos

    The CNN News 18 IPSOS gives the BJP-Shiv Sena, 243 seats and the Congress NCP-41, while the others get 4.

    News X-Pollstrat gives the BJP and Shiv Sena, 188-200 seats. The Congress NCP get 74-89 while the others bag 6-10.

    The ABP-Majha-CVoter exit poll gives the BJP-Shiv Sena 192-216 while the Congress and NCP would end up with 55-81. The others are expected to get 4-21 seats.

    The News 24-Times Now exit poll gives the BJP-Sena, 230, Congress-NCP-48 and others 10.

    The ABP News-C Voter exit poll predicts 204 for the BJP-Shiv Sena, 69 for the Congress and 15 for the others.

    The NDTV poll of polls for Maharashtra says the BJP-Shiv Sena would win 211 seats while the Congress and NCP would end up with 64. The others are likely to bag 13 seats.

    Haryana:

    In Haryana, the Times Now exit polls predicts 71 for the BJP, 11 for the Congress and 8 for the others.

    The INLD-Akali dont open the account in the 90 member house where the magic number is 46.

    The TV 9 exit poll gives the BJP 47, Congress 23 INLD-Akali, 9 and others 11.

    The Republic TV-Jan ki Baat poll predicts 52-63 for the BJP, 19-15 for the Congress, 1 for the INLD-Akali and 18-12 for the others.

    The NDTV poll of polls says that the BJP would end up with 66 and the Congress 14. The INLD Akali would get 2 and others 8.

    More EXIT POLLS News

    Read more about:

    exit polls haryana assembly elections 2019 maharashtra assembly elections 2019 bjp

    Story first published: Monday, October 21, 2019, 19:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue