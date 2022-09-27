There is no justification for any act of terrorism, regardless of motivation: Jaishankar

'You're not fooling anybody': Jaishankar slams US F-16 deal for Pakistan

Dr. Jaishankar’s come back at ‘biased’ US media coverage on India

Thanks to PM Modi, India's opinions count and views matter now: EAM Jaishankar

US reply after Jaishankar’s remarks on F-16 deal with Pakistan

EAM Jaishankar meets Pentagon chief; discusses Indo-Pacific, Quad

India

oi-Nitesh Jha

New Delhi, Sep 27: External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday met US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin in Pentagon and discussed the Ukraine conflict, Indo-Pacific developments, maritime challenges and regional issues.

During the meeting, EAM Jaishankar underscored the importance of the Indo-Pacific and said that it's important that the stability, security and prosperity of the region should be secured.

A statement issued by US Department of Defence said that both the ministers reaffirmed their commitment to working together for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

EAM Jaishankar said that defence and security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership.

India’s defence partnership with Japan crucial for Indo-Pacific region: Rajnath Singh

In a tweet, the EAM said, "Pleasure to meet @SecDef once again. Defence and Security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership. We noted the steady progress in policy exchange, interoperability, defence trade, service exercises and military-industrial cooperation."

Pleasure to meet @SecDef once again.



Defence and Security cooperation is a key pillar of the contemporary India-US partnership. We noted the steady progress in policy exchange, interoperability, defense trade, service exercises and military-industrial cooperation. pic.twitter.com/9AkvTkALGk — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) September 26, 2022

During the meeting, both the leaders discussed expanding information-sharing and logistics cooperation to operational coordination between the US and Indian militaries.

In his opening remark, EAM Jaishankar said, "Our meeting today and my presence here today I do share with you that the global situation today has become far more challenging for a variety of reasons. Indo-Pacific in particular, it's important that the stability, security and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific should be secured, which is best done amongst others by cooperation between our two countries"

Both the leaders also discussed the QUAD in which four countries--India, US, Australia, and Japan are members. They underscored deepening collaboration between the four countries.

The EAM is on an 11-day visit to the USA. He attended the UNGA session in New York along with over fifty bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Know all about Subrahmanyam Jaishankar

In the last leg of his visit, the EAM is also scheduled to meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken today.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, September 27, 2022, 9:55 [IST]