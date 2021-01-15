YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    EAM Jaishankar holds talks over bilateral relations with Nepalese counterpart Gyawali

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 15: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held talks with his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali with a focus on various key aspects of the bilateral relations.

    jaishankar

    The talks are taking place under the framework of the Indo-Nepal joint commission meeting (JCM), officials said. Gyawali arrived here on Thursday on a three-day visit.

    Farmers' Protest: Ninth round of talks begin with three Union ministers

    He is the first senior political leader from Nepal to visit India after the ties between the two countries came under strain following a border row. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday gave clear indication that the boundary issue is unlikely to be discussed at the JCM.

    Responding to questions on the border row, he said at a media briefing, "Our position on the boundary issue is well known. Let me say that the JCM and boundary talks are separate mechanisms."

    India dealt with COVID-19, its economic consequences decisively: IMF chief

    He said the JCM is an important mechanism that provides the opportunity of reviewing the entire gamut of bilateral partnership and providing political guidance to further enhance the unique ties between the two countries.

    "We look forward to constructive discussions on the numerous sectors that encompass our bilateral agenda," he said.

    More S JAISHANKAR News

    Read more about:

    s jaishankar external affairs minister nepal

    Story first published: Friday, January 15, 2021, 13:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 15, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X