EAC-PM to release roadmap for India@100 today

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Aug 30: In sync with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for India in 2047, the Economic Advisory Council to PM is set to release 'Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100', a blueprint for the country's journey towards its centennial year. The roadmap to be released today guides the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047 and proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India's economy.

The Competitiveness Roadmap is a collaborative endeavor between EAC-PM, The Institute for Competitiveness headed by Dr Amit Kapoor, and Professor Michael E Porter and Dr Christian Ketels from Harvard Business School, the EAC said in a release.

The document will be released in the presence of Dr Bibek Debroy, Chairman EAC-PM, Amitabh Kant, Sherpa, G-20, Sanjeev Sanyal, Member, EAC-PM. The program shall have insights and remarks by Dr Amit Kapoor,

Honorary Chairman, Institute for Competitiveness and Visiting Lecturer, Stanford University; Professor Michael E. Porter and Dr Christian Ketels of Harvard Business School and keynotes by Dr Bibek Debroy, Amitabh Kant and Sanjeev Sanyal.

PM's Economic Advisory Council to release roadmap for India@100

The Competitiveness Roadmap for India@100 is based on the framework developed by Professor Michael E. Porter.

"The roadmap stands to inform and guide the way for India to become a higher-income country by 2047. It proposes policy goals, principles and approaches to further drive India's economy in the direction of sustainability and resilience, embedded in social progress and shared prosperity, stated a press release from PMO.

"The roadmap presents an integrated agenda of prioritised initiatives based on a thorough examination of India's present economic state and competitive advantages. Building on the many reforms your government has enacted over recent years, it addresses both what actions India needs to prioritize now and how it needs to organize itself to deliver these actions effectively," the statement added.

"The document also asserts that the competitiveness approach should serve as the cornerstone of India's economic and social policy to drive India's growth further and sustain it over the long term," it said.