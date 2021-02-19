Vijay Yatra in Kerala: Uttar Pradesh CM to flag off rally on Feb 21; PM Modi to attend on March 7

E Sreedharan's entry a good boost in Kerala: V Muraleedharan

New Delhi, Jan 19: Minister of state for external affair V Muraleedharan on Friday said that The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will get boost from the entry of Metro man E Sreedharan into its folds in Kerala, one of the five states scheduled to hold assembly elections in April-May.

"E Sreedharan's joining the BJP in Kerala is making a huge impact. It denotes the BJP's slogan of efficient, transparent and non-corrupt people in political activities," Muraleedharan told news agency ANI. "This will give BJP a good boost in Kerala," Muraleedharan added.

''Metroman'' E Sreedharan, a much-admired technocrat who is credited with changing the face of public transport system in the country, will join the BJP giving a boost to the saffron party ahead of the Assembly polls in Kerala

The entry of Sreedharan into politics through the BJP was announced by state party chief K Surendran at a press conference here on Thursday.

Surendran said the official function of his joining the party will be held during its two-week long Vijaya Yatra commencing on February 21 from Kasargod to Thiruvananthapuram to "expose the misrule" of the present LDF government and previous dispensation led by UDF and prepare the party''s ground for the Assembly elections likely to be held in the month of April.

Sreedharan said he was joining the BJP to ensure justice for the people of Kerala who were being deprived of the fruits of development due to the self-centric attitude of the present CPI(M)-led LDF government.

The 88-year old Sreedharan, who played a major role in executing Kerala''s ambitious Kochi metro rail project, also said he would contest the Assembly polls if the party decides so.