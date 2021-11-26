YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Dynastic parties matter of concern to people committed to Constitution: PM Modi's snide attack at Congress

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Dynastic parties are a matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution and are against the spirit of democracy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a Constitution Day event in Parliament.

    Modi also paid tributes to security personnel who lost their lives during the November 26, 2008, terror attacks in Mumbai.

    Dynastic parties matter of concern to people committed to Constitution: PM Modis snide attack at Congress
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Dynastic parties are matter of concern to people committed to the Constitution ... Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit," Modi said.

    "If a party is run for generations by a family and the entire party system is with a family then that is the biggest problem for a healthy democracy," he said in an apparent reference to the Congress. He also said that the constitutional spirit is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

    The event, which was organised as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to celebrate 75 years of India's independence, was boycotted by opposition parties. Modi, however, said the function was not organised by the government, but by an institution.

    More CONSTITUTION DAY News  

    Read more about:

    constitution day narendra modi

    Story first published: Friday, November 26, 2021, 13:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 26, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X