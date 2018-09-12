DUSU elections 2018: Voting underway, students report low voter turnout

New Delhi, Sep 12: Voting for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections is underway. The voting process which began at 8.30 am will end at 7.30 pm. Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres for the DUSU election.

The fate of 23 candidates will be decided when Delhi University (DU) students cast their votes for this year's students' union elections.

Major student-wings contesting for DUSU polls are RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress' student wing - National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and Students Federation of India (SFI) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

Also Read | Why is the Delhi University helpline getting so many calls

The NSUI promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag to the university and thali for Rs. 10 during their poll campaign. The ABVP promised to spend 50 per cent of the student union's budget on women and social justice-related activities. It also promised to lay special emphasis on sports in the university and installing sanitary pad vending machines in colleges.

The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the polls.

Last year, the DUSU polls saw a 43 per cent voter turnout.

The results will be declared on 13 September.