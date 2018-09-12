  • search

DUSU elections 2018: Voting underway, students report low voter turnout

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Voting for the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections is underway. The voting process which began at 8.30 am will end at 7.30 pm. Around 700 electronic voting machines (EVMs) have been installed in 52 centres for the DUSU election.

    The fate of 23 candidates will be decided when Delhi University (DU) students cast their votes for this year's students' union elections.

    DUSU elections 2018: Voting underway, students report low voter turnout

    Major student-wings contesting for DUSU polls are RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Congress' student wing - National Students' Union of India (NSUI), and Students Federation of India (SFI) of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)).

    Also Read | Why is the Delhi University helpline getting so many calls

    The NSUI promised the "Institute of Eminence" tag to the university and thali for Rs. 10 during their poll campaign. The ABVP promised to spend 50 per cent of the student union's budget on women and social justice-related activities. It also promised to lay special emphasis on sports in the university and installing sanitary pad vending machines in colleges.

    The Aam Aadmi Party's student wing, the Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti and All India Students Association (AISA) are jointly contesting the polls.

    Last year, the DUSU polls saw a 43 per cent voter turnout.

    The results will be declared on 13 September.

    Read more about:

    delhi university abvp aam aadmi party dusu elections new delhi

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 12, 2018, 12:12 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue