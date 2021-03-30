Dust storm to stay for 48 hours in Delhi, wind speed at 40 kmph: IMD

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

New Delhi, Mar 30: The national capital, which has been experiencing severe heat waves for the past few days, is witnessing a sudden change in weather on Tuesday. After the scorching heat, the skies of Delhi have become cloudy and dusty thunderstorms are prevailing in some areas.

According to the Meteorological Department's report, similar weather conditions are forecast in Delhi for the next 48 hours. At this time, winds are blowing at 40 km per hour in Delhi.

The IMD predicts strong winds during the day and the mercury will be between 36-38 degrees Celsius. Fluctuations in the weather will also be seen in the first week of April, from April 3, the heat will start increasing. However, after this the mercury will rise and the heat will rise immediately.

The national capital's air quality was recorded in the poor category. The air quality index (AQI) was 202 at 9.05 am, real-time data of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

On Monday, the maximum temperature shot up to 40.1 degrees Celsius, making it the hottest day in March since March 31, 1945.