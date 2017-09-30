Dussehra: 125-year-old Dashanan temple in Kanpur opens its doors for Ravana worship

In a departure from convention, devotees are making a beeline for the 125-year-old Dashanan temple in Shivala area in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district, to worship the demon king of Ravana on Dussehra.

The temple 'Dashanan Mandir' which was reportedly constructed in 1890 by king Guru Prasad Shukl, opens its doors for devotees annually on Dusshera.

It is learnt that the motive behind the construction of temple was that Ravan was a learned scholar and the biggest devotee of Lord Shiva.

On the occasion of Dussehra, the idol of 'Dashanan' (Ravan-or the one with ten heads) was decorated following 'aarti' by the devotees. Devotees light earthen lamps and perform religious rituals to celebrate the festival at the temple.

After Ravana goes up in flames at Ramlila ground the doors of the temple are closed for a year.

Dussehra is regarded as the day when Lord Ram defeated Ravana and rescued his abducted wife, Sita. As per the tradition, the effigy of the demon king Ravana is burnt in most parts of the country.

Apart from Ravana, the gigantic effigies of his brother Kumbhakarna and son Meghnath are also burnt.

OneIndia News