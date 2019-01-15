  • search
    DU Result 2018: Delhi University UG V Semester results declared, here's direct link

    New Delhi, Jan 15: DU Result 2018 for November, December 2018 UG examinations has been released on the official website du.ac.in.

    The students are advised to download and take a print out of results as it would not be available on the website for a long time.

    How to check results

    • Go to the DU official website- du.ac.in.
    • On the home page, click on the exam and result section
    • A new tab would be opened
    • On the new tab, click on the statement of marks
    • Select your college and enter your examination roll number
    • Click on submit
    • Your results will be appeared on the screen
    • Take a print out of the same for future reference

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 15, 2019, 12:46 [IST]
