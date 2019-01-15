For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
DU Result 2018: Delhi University UG V Semester results declared, here's direct link
India
New Delhi, Jan 15: DU Result 2018 for November, December 2018 UG examinations has been released on the official website du.ac.in.
The students are advised to download and take a print out of results as it would not be available on the website for a long time.
How to check results
- Go to the DU official website- du.ac.in.
- On the home page, click on the exam and result section
- A new tab would be opened
- On the new tab, click on the statement of marks
- Select your college and enter your examination roll number
- Click on submit
- Your results will be appeared on the screen
- Take a print out of the same for future reference