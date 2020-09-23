Drugs probe: Deepika Padukone, Shraddha kapoor, Sara Ali Khan summoned by NCB

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 23: Bollywood actresses Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor have been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) in the drug related probe in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

Explained: What is physiological autopsy and why will CBI use it in Sushant Singh case

As per reports, Deepika will be called for questioning on September 25 while Rakulpreet will be questioned on September 24.

The NCB, which began the probe after a drugs angle came to light in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's alleged suicide, has now widened its investigation and asked these A-list' celebrities to "join the probe".

Their names came up during the interrogation of some persons who were questioned earlier in the case.

Rajput's talent manager Jaya Saha was questioned by the NCB on Monday. During her questioning, the NCB got information about many persons allegedly having an active role in the Bollywood-drug nexus, the official said.

NCB sources told PTI, that some WhatsApp conversations purportedly discussing drugs are on the radar of the agency.

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Maha Congress raises questions over central agencies probe

Some of these chats were purportedly between Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash and one "D", they said.

Earlier, Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash was summoned to join the investigation, but she sought time due to ill health, he said, adding she was exempted from appearance till Friday.

The NCB has so far arrested more than 12 people, including Rajput's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty, in connection with the probe into the drugs angle in the case of the actor's death. Rajput (34) was found hanging at his home in Bandra area here on June 14.