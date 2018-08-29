Drug peddler possessing 180 capsules arrested in Kathua

Jammu, Aug 29 : An alleged dug peddler was arrested with 180 intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.

During patrolling in Kathua, 180 capsules were seized from Roshan alias Gama today, a police officer said. Police arrested the 32-year old accused drug peddler and seized his scooty and accordingly registered a case, he said. "We request people of the area to come forward and make this drive against drug menace a people's movement," he added.

PTI