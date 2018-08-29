  • search

Drug peddler possessing 180 capsules arrested in Kathua

Posted By: PTI
    Jammu, Aug 29 : An alleged dug peddler was arrested with 180 intoxicant capsules in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, police said.

    Representational photo
    During patrolling in Kathua, 180 capsules were seized from Roshan alias Gama today, a police officer said. Police arrested the 32-year old accused drug peddler and seized his scooty and accordingly registered a case, he said. "We request people of the area to come forward and make this drive against drug menace a people's movement," he added.

    PTI

