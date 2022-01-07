Rogue drone in Punjab returns to Pakistan on being fired upon

Drone spotted in Jammu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 07: A drone was spotted in the Pouni Chak area of Jammu at around 10.40 pm on Thursday.

An official statement read, " last evening at around 2240 hrs ICPP Pouni chak received a call that a drone type object is lying in the plot of one Gopal Sharma at Bank Colony Talab Tillo Jammu.

ICPP Pouni reached on spot and took it into their custody."

The police have taken the drone for examination although nothing incriminating has been found so far. The drone found was a small one and is used for photography during functions and events.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:29 [IST]