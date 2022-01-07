For Quick Alerts
Drone spotted in Jammu
India
New Delhi, Jan 07: A drone was spotted in the Pouni Chak area of Jammu at around 10.40 pm on Thursday.
An official statement read, " last evening at around 2240 hrs ICPP Pouni chak received a call that a drone type object is lying in the plot of one Gopal Sharma at Bank Colony Talab Tillo Jammu.
ICPP Pouni reached on spot and took it into their custody."
The police have taken the drone for examination although nothing incriminating has been found so far. The drone found was a small one and is used for photography during functions and events.
Story first published: Friday, January 7, 2022, 11:29 [IST]